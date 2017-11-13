Hornets' Nicolas Batum: On track to return Wednesday vs. Cavs
Batum (elbow) is on track to return for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, the Charlotte Observer reports.
The versatile wing is yet to take the floor this season after suffering an elbow injury during the preseason, but he took part in a 5-on-5 scrimmage Sunday and came away without any issues. The plan is for the veteran to scrimmage again Monday, and if he again reports no setbacks, he'll likely be cleared for Wednesday's contest. The Hornets may ease Batum back into action, but eventually he'll rejoin the starting lineup, likely pushing Jeremy Lamb to the bench.
