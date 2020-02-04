Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Ousted from rotation

Batum (coach's decision) didn't see the court in Monday's 112-100 loss to the Magic.

Batum received a spot start in place of a struggling Miles Bridges when the Hornets took on the Bucks in his home country of France back on Jan. 24, but the 31-year-old has since found himself on the outside of coach James Borrego's rotation. With Bridges having since displayed improved form and rookie Cody Martin solidifying himself as a key cog on the second unit, Batum seems unlikely to recapture a regular bench role anytime soon.