Play

Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Out 3-to-4 weeks

Batum (finger) is expected to miss the next 3-to-4 weeks, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports

Batum suffered a fractured left middle finger during Wednesday's season-opening win over the Bulls, and it turns out the injury will keep him sidelined until at least the middle of November. In his extended absence, Malik Monk and Marvin Williams are candidates to see increased run off the bench.

More News
Our Latest Stories