Batum has suffered a torn ligament in his left elbow and will miss 8-to-12 weeks, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports

Batum suffered the injury in the first quarter of Wednesday's exhibition game and a subsequent MRI has revealed a torn ligament. A timetable of 8-to-12 weeks puts an early return at the start of December, though if it's on the longer side of things, we could see Batum sit out until January. It's a tough blow for both Batum and the Hornets, as they'll lose the team's second option offensively and 15.1 points per game from a season ago. With Batum out, it's unclear exactly who the Hornets will start at shooting guard, but both Jeremy Lamb and Malik Monk are candidates for the job. Lamb has had a strong preseason, but Monk is an extremely promising rookie that also has a ton of upside, so that's a situation to monitor in the lead-up to the regular season opener. Look for additional updates on Batum as he progresses in his recovery.