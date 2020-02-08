Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Out with illness
Batum will miss Friday's game against Dallas due to illness.
Batum's absence may not be felt in any meaningful way by the Hornets, as he's fallen out of the rotation and hasn't appeared in any of the team's last five games. Even if Batum is healthy by Monday's game in Detroit, it doesn't appear likely that he'll play.
