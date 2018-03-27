Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Plays 24 minutes in return
Batum (Achilles) played 24 minutes in Monday's overtime win over the Knicks, finishing with nine points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3PT, 2-3 FT), four assists and three rebounds.
Batum had missed the previous four games due to a sore Achilles, but he was cleared to return on a limited basis Monday. With the team off Tuesday, Batum could be cleared for a full minutes load Wednesday against the Cavs.
