Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Plays 36 minutes in loss
Batum finished with 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 101-87 loss to Golden State.
Batum had arguably his best game since returning from an elbow injury, scoring 15 points on 50 percent shooting. He has been ramping his minutes over the past three weeks, and has now played at least 35 minutes in three consecutive games. His production has been somewhat inconsistent, however, this will likely start to increase now he has worked his way back to full health.
