Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Plays team-high 39 minutes
Batum logged nine points (3-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 91-84 loss to the Heat.
Batum shot poorly Wednesday night, spending most of his time launching away from three, however, he made up for it by contributing stats in all other major categories, getting rough on defense in what was a stingy game. Batum may not be the scorer he once was, but he still has a solid understanding of the game and a unique skillset that lets him be a multifaceted producer for the Hornets.
More News
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...