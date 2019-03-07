Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Plays team-high 39 minutes

Batum logged nine points (3-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 91-84 loss to the Heat.

Batum shot poorly Wednesday night, spending most of his time launching away from three, however, he made up for it by contributing stats in all other major categories, getting rough on defense in what was a stingy game. Batum may not be the scorer he once was, but he still has a solid understanding of the game and a unique skillset that lets him be a multifaceted producer for the Hornets.