Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Posts season-high 20 points Tuesday
Batum accumulated 20 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 125-113 victory over the Heat.
Batum's 20 points marked a season high, as the most he had previously scored was 15 points. However, he struggled as a distributor, handing out just one assist compared to four turnovers.
