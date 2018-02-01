Batum supplied 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 123-110 win over the Hawks.

Batum tallied his first triple-double of the campaign while matching season highs in boards and dimes. Batum has gone through some rough patches here in 2017-18, but he is still a good source of counting stats, particularly in terms of points, rebounds, and assists, and to a lesser extent, threes and steals.