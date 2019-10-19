Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Practices Saturday, role unclear
Batum (Achilles) went through a full practice Saturday, but it remains unclear if he'll play, and what his role will be during the season opener Friday against the Timberwolves, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Right Achilles soreness has limited Batum lately, but it's looking like he'll be able to go during the opener. Still, that hasn't been confirmed. Also, coach James Borrego intimated that whether or not Batum will start is under consideration. PJ Washington, Miles Bridges or Dwayne Bacon are all candidates to enter the starting five if Batum comes off the bench.
