Hornets head coach James Borrego said that Batum will primarily play small forward this season, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Batum operated as the Hornets' starting shooting guard the past few years under former coach Steve Clifford. Borrego has already said that Batum and others will need to earn their starting positions. Batum has averaged more than 30 minutes per game in each of his past three seasons with the Hornets and it would be surprising to see that change in 2018, despite the new coach and slight position realignment.