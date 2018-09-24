Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Primary position to be small forward
Hornets head coach James Borrego said that Batum will primarily play small forward this season, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Batum operated as the Hornets' starting shooting guard the past few years under former coach Steve Clifford. Borrego has already said that Batum and others will need to earn their starting positions. Batum has averaged more than 30 minutes per game in each of his past three seasons with the Hornets and it would be surprising to see that change in 2018, despite the new coach and slight position realignment.
More News
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Will have to compete for starting job•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: 14 points in finale•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Will play on 20-minute restriction Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Upgraded to questionable Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Will not play Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Quiet outing in Wednesday's loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Shooting Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...