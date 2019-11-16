Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Probable Saturday

Batum (finger) is listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the Knicks.

Batum has been sidelined since fracturing his left middle finger in the Hornets' season opener. It was reported earlier in the week that he was hoping to return at some point during the team's four-game road trip, and Saturday would be his first chance on that timeline. Should he ultimately get the green light, look for him to be eased back into the swing of things. Eventually, Dwayne Bacon and Miles Bridges should see a slight decline in minutes with Batum's return.