Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Productive in Thursday's win
Batum scored 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt) while adding seven assists, five rebounds, a steal and a block in 32 minutes during Thursday's 111-96 win over the Nets.
It was a fairly typical line for Batum, who hasn't scored more than 15 points in any of the last six games. His ability to contribute in every category on any given night gives him some fantasy appeal, but his role in the Hornets' offense is decidedly secondary to that of Kemba Walker or Dwight Howard.
