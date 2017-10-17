Batum (elbow) was seen taking shots Tuesday, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

While he's still projected to be out until late November or early December, the fact that Batum is able to get shots up is a good sign for his progress. The likes of Malik Monk, Jeremy Lamb and Dwayne Bacon should be the main beneficiaries of his absence, with the former two probably making viable DFS plays. It's tough to gauge Batum's value in year-long formats, though he's certainly more valuable in head-to-head formats than rotisserie. As long as fantasy owners can keep their team afloat until Batum returns, he could make for a nice mid-season boost.