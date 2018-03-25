Batum (Achilles) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Knicks.

Batum has missed the last four games with a sore left Achilles, though the fact that he hasn't been ruled out a day in advance of Monday's contest provides some optimism that he's closing in on a return. Look for Batum to test out the injury during Monday's morning shootaround, and potentially pregame warmups, before a final word on his availability is provided. A return from Batum would send Jeremy Lamb back to a smaller bench role.