Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Questionable Saturday
Batum (elbow) is listed as questionable in advance of Saturday's matchup against the Spurs.
Batum is dealing with a bruise on the same elbow that caused him to miss the beginning of the season, though it doesn't seem to be serious considering his status Saturday. More word on his availability should emerge as the team ramps up thier activity throughout the day. If he's held out, Jeremy Lamb would likely draw another start.
