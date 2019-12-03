Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Questionable to return
Batum is considered questionable to return to Monday's game against the Suns due to left hand discomfort.
Batum broke his left middle finger in the Hornets' season opener and was sidelined roughly three weeks. It is unclear if that is the same finger currently causing him discomfort, but it is certainly a possibility. Expect more information once the Hornets provide more clarity on the situation.
