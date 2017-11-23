Batum (elbow) is questionable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Batum suffered a bruised left elbow in Wednesday's overtime win over the Wizards and did not return. There seems to be some optimism surrounding Batum's questionable tag, but given that it is the same elbow that kept Batum out for several weeks to start the season, it's possible the team chooses to exercise caution. Expect another update on the Frenchman following the Hornets' morning shootaround.