Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Questionable with illness

Batum is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Celtics due to an illness.

Keep an eye on the veteran's status as tip-off approaches, though his value has taken a considerable hit of late, and he was moved to the bench for the first time all season Thursday against the Timberwolves. Batum finished that game with just two points and four rebounds in 23 minutes.

