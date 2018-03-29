Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Quiet outing in Wednesday's loss
Batum provided six points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and two rebounds across 26 minutes during a 118-105 loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday
Batum played a couple more minutes in his second game back from injury but wasn't able to gather much of a stat line. Batum was playing well before he went down with the injury, but he's not a must-own player right now due to his minutes restriction.
