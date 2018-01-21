Batum registered 26 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six assists, three rebounds and three steals across 33 minutes in Saturday's 106-105 loss to the Heat.

The veteran two-guard's scoring total didn't only pace the Hornets on the night, but it also served as a season high. Batum has now shot 66.7 percent in two contests during January, eclipsing the 20-point mark in both. Batum typically takes a back seat on offense to backcourt mate Kemba Walker, but as he demonstrated Saturday, he can certainly light up the scoreboard when he gets the hot hand. Factoring in Saturday's line, Batum has now posted five straight double-digit scoring efforts while also dishing out at least five assists in three of those games.