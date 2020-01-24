Play

Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Receiving start in France

Batum is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Bucks in Paris.

The 31-year-old will draw the spot start Friday with the Hornets playing in his home country of France. Batum is averaging 3.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 22.4 minutes and figures to return to his bench role next week.

