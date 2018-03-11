Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Records big double-double versus Suns
Batum recorded 29 points (11-18 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists and one block across 36 minutes during Saturday's 122-115 win over the Suns.
Batum thrived in this up-tempo encounter, reaching his highest scoring mark since Feb. 2 and his second double-digit rebounding game in that same span. He flirted with a triple-double as he once again provided useful assist numbers while adding four treys for good measure. Though he struggled to find his way at the start of the season, Batum is getting back to his best form and can provide exceptional multi-category production when he's on.
