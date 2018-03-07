Play

Batum recorded 12 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 128-114 loss to the 76ers.

Batum was a bit passive in terms of finding his shot, but he was effective as a facilitator yet again, recording eight or more assists for the seventh consecutive game. He has three double-doubles in the last five contests and appears to be back to the type of production he was known for before his struggles at the beginning of the season.

