Batum will remain on a minutes restriction during Wednesday's matchup against Cleveland but is still expected to play more than the 24 minutes he saw Monday, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Assuming the game stays relatively close, Batum -- coming off an Achilles injury -- should be able to pass the 24 minutes he saw Monday against the Knicks, though it seems doubtful he'll creep too far into the low 30s. When he's seen between 24 and 29 minutes this season, he's averaged 8.9 points, 5.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds.