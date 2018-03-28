Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Remaining on minutes restriction Wednesday
Batum will remain on a minutes restriction during Wednesday's matchup against Cleveland but is still expected to play more than the 24 minutes he saw Monday, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Assuming the game stays relatively close, Batum -- coming off an Achilles injury -- should be able to pass the 24 minutes he saw Monday against the Knicks, though it seems doubtful he'll creep too far into the low 30s. When he's seen between 24 and 29 minutes this season, he's averaged 8.9 points, 5.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds.
More News
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Plays 24 minutes in return•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Will play 22-to-26 minutes Monday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Game-time call Monday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Questionable for Monday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Doubtful to play Saturday•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.