Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Remains benched in victory

Batum was a healthy absentee during Saturday's 123-120 victory over Dallas.

Batum remained on the sidelines Saturday, his fifth straight game out of the rotation. The veteran is obviously not a part of what the Hornets are trying to do and despite being healthy, it appears as though he will be carrying the drinks moving forward. Barring a sudden change in fortunes, Batum can be left on the waivers in all formats.