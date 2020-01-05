Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Remains benched in victory
Batum was a healthy absentee during Saturday's 123-120 victory over Dallas.
Batum remained on the sidelines Saturday, his fifth straight game out of the rotation. The veteran is obviously not a part of what the Hornets are trying to do and despite being healthy, it appears as though he will be carrying the drinks moving forward. Barring a sudden change in fortunes, Batum can be left on the waivers in all formats.
