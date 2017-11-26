Batum (elbow) mustered just five points (1-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes in Saturday's 106-86 loss to the Spurs.

If his 14.3 percent success rate from the field is any indication, the elbow injury that had cost Batum the previous night's game was still bothering him Saturday. The veteran two-guard is just 1-for-13 from the field over his last two games, but he'd managed double-digit scoring efforts in three of his first four outings of the season prior that stretch. His current struggles notwithstanding, Batum is a solid source of multi-category production whenever he's at full health.