Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Ruled out Friday
Batum (Achilles) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the 76ers.
The Hornets will unsurprisingly play it safe with Batum and hold him out for Friday's exhibition after the veteran missed Thursday's practice with a sore Achilles, an injury he picked up during Wednesday's preseason game. His next chance to take the court in preseason will come Monday in Memphis.
