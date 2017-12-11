Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Ruled out Monday
Batum (elbow) will not play Monday against the Thunder.
Batum began experiencing soreness in his left elbow over the weekend, though he was ultimately cleared to play Saturday against the Lakers. The veteran was limited to only 19 minutes, however, and the Hornets will now hold him out entirely in an effort to prevent the elbow issue from worsening. Jeremy Lamb (shin) has been cleared to play, so he's the top candidate to start in place of Batum.
