Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Ruled out Monday
Batum will not play in Monday's game against the 76ers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN repots.
An MRI revealed that Batum was dealing with chronic tendinitis with his left Achilles, and the timetable required for his recovery is unknown at this time. Until the Hornets have more clarity on the time Batum needs for rehab, he'll be considered on a game-by-game basis. In his absence, look for Jeremy Lamb to see the biggest increase in minutes, with Dwayne Bacon and Traveon Graham also in line to see a bump in usage on the wing.
