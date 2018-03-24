Batum (Achilles) has been ruled out Saturday against the Mavericks.

As expected, Batum will get the night off as he continues to nurse a sore left Achilles. It will be his fourth straight missed contest, leaving Jeremy Lamb to continue starting at shooting guard. Batum's next opportunity to take the court will come Monday when the Hornets take on the Knicks.

