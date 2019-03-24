Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Ruled out Sunday
Batum (illness) will not play Sunday against Toronto.
The veteran will miss a second straight game due to illness, which should again equate to increased minutes on the wing for Miles Bridges and Dwayne Bacon.
