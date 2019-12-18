Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Says he'll play Wednesday
Batum (hand) said he will play during Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
After missing four straight games, Batum will return to the rotation Wednesday. He's appeared in only 14 games this season, averaging 3.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 21.9 minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...