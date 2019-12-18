Play

Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Says he'll play Wednesday

Batum (hand) said he will play during Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.

After missing four straight games, Batum will return to the rotation Wednesday. He's appeared in only 14 games this season, averaging 3.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 21.9 minutes.

