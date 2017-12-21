Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Scoreless in Tuesday's loss
Batum recorded zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five assists and two rebounds across 26 minutes during a 129-111 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday.
Batum put forth his first scoreless game of the season in the blowout loss, a bizarre effort in which he attempted only one field goal across 26 minutes. On the bright side, he did manage five assists. Batum hasn't been great recently, as he's scored nine points or fewer in six of his last seven outings.
