Batum tallied 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists and one block over 23 minutes Monday in a preseason loss to the Celtics.

Batum is coming off a career high 15.1 points per game last season while shooting 40.3 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from behind the arc, both of which are below his career averages. If Batum is able to score at his usual efficiency, paired with his ability to collect rebounds and assists, the versatile Frenchman could improve on what was an impressive 2016-17 campaign.