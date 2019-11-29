Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Scores 13 points Wednesday
Batum ended with 13 points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one rebound in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 102-101 victory over Detroit.
Batum continues to work his way back from injury and looked the best he has thus far during Wednesday's victory. Batum has the ability to play a number of positions, accordingly producing across a range of categories. He is not the most appealing fantasy option but if he is playing in excess of 30 minutes, he is at least worth considering in standard leagues.
