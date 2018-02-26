Batum scored 15 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding nine assists, five rebounds, three steals and a block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 114-98 win over the Pistons.

It was a vintage Batum performance, as he contributed in every major fantasy category while dishing at least five assists for the eighth time in the last nine games. With the veteran wing asserting himself as a distributor to keep the offense humming, the Hornets' outside threats like Kemba Walker and Frank Kaminsky should continue to see plenty of open looks.