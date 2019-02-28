Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Scores 17 in loss
Batum amassed 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in 41 minutes Wednesday against Houston.
Batum played a whopping 41 minutes Wednesday, using the extra run to generate his fourth-straight double-figure performance. While he's struggled with consistency much of the season, the veteran wing appears to have found his shooting touch recently, having drained 14-of-29 threes over his past four outings. While Batum doesn't have a very high ceiling fantasy-wise, he has the capability produce across several categories, evidenced by his recent streak of play.
