Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Scores 18 points in Wednesday's win

Batum ended with 18 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and one block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 118-107 victory over the Grizzlies.

Batum had his highest scoring game in over a month Wednesday, scoring 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Batum has been a disappointment this season and is currently ranked outside the top-100 in standard formats. He is still fine to roster but the expectations should be amended based on what he has done this season as opposed to what had been hoped for.