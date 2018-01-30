Batum had 22 points (8-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 35 minutes during Monday's 105-96 loss to Indiana.

Batum bounced back Monday after a poor showing in his previous game. He tied his season-high with five three-pointers and 17 field-goal attempts. He appears to be over his elbow injury from earlier in the season and while he is not the fantasy player he once was, he is capable of contributing in different areas on a nightly basis. Owners should, however, be prepared to take a hit to their field-goal efficiency.