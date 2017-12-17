Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Scores season-high 23 points
Batum scored 23 points (9-17 FG, 5-9 3PT) to go with four rebounds and five assists across 37 minutes in Saturday's 93-91 loss to Portland.
After scoring in the single-digits in four straight games, Batum exploded for a season-high 23 points against Portland. The Charlotte forward was deadly efficient from long range, sinking a season-high five three-pointers on nine attempts. While his breakout performance from beyond the arc was impressive, expectations should be tempered as Batum is still a 26.9 percent three-point shooter on the season. Batum will look to build upon his offensive momentum when Portland takes on New York on Monday.
