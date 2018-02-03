Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Scores season-high 31 points
Batum scored 31 points (11-18 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in addition to nine rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes during Friday's 133-126 win over the Pacers.
Batum set a new season high in scoring in this one, thanks in large part to his 64 percent efficacy from beyond the arc. He was primarily a scorer in this one after recording a triple-double on Wednesday, but such is his role as a versatile second option for Charlotte. He's elevated his play of late, with averages of 21 points, eight rebounds, 4.7 assists and 4.3 treys over his last three games.
