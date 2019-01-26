Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Scores team-high 19 points

Batum turned in 19 points (7-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes in Friday's 108-99 loss to the Bucks.

Despite losing their grip on the game in the fourth, Batum was a bright spot for the Hornets. Although he's had a see-saw year of production, he receives premium minutes in Charlotte's first unit and has value based on usage alone. He'll also occasionally show up with decent outings from beyond the arc, and his season 3-point conversion rate of 40.6 percent is almost a career-high.