Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Season-best scoring in OT loss
Batum scored 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt) while adding seven assists and six rebounds in 39 minutes during Friday's 126-124 overtime loss to the Knicks.
The points and three-pointers were both season highs for the 30-year-old, and while Batum is capable of occasionally flashing his old multi-category form, his overall numbers continue to trend down for the Hornets -- he'd scored six points or less in five of the last six games coming into Friday.
