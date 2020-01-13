Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Sees elevated role Sunday

Batum played 32 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 100-92 loss to the Suns, contributing two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one steal.

After being excluded from the rotation in seven consecutive contests, Batum surprisingly received double-digit minutes in both of the Hornets' road games over the weekend. The veteran did little in the 46 minutes he received between Friday's loss to the Jazz and Sunday's game, however, tallying a combined five points (on 2-for-8 shooting from the field), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal. Even if he remains a factor on the second unit, Batum isn't likely to produce at a level that warrants intrigue outside of very deep leagues.