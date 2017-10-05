Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Set to undergo MRI Thursday
Batum will undergo an MRI on his sprained left elbow Thursday.
The MRI should provide more clarity on the severity of the injury, so look for another update later Thursday. Considering it's the preseason, it wouldn't be surprising if he missed the next few games as a precaution, but continue to consider him day-to-day until the results of his MRI come in.
