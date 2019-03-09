Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Shoulders another heavy workload
Batum scored 10 points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and registered eight rebounds along with five assists and two steals in 39 minutes Friday against the Wizards.
Batum has logged 39 minutes in each of his previous two contests, and he nearly secured a double-double Friday evening. The 6-8 forward doesn't always put up serviceable scoring numbers, but he consistently produces across multiple categories and is averaging an eye-popping 40.2 minutes over his previous five contests. Batum should continue to see plenty of opportunities to make plays for the Hornets.
