Hornets' Nicolas Batum: So-so performance Thursday
Batum compiled nine points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 25 minutes Thursday in the Hornets' 127-89 loss to the Magic.
Batum failed to crack 30 minutes for the first time in seven games, a byproduct of Charlotte trailing by 35 points at halftime. Even while receiving a more normal allotment of playing time in the previous six contests -- which were decided by single digits -- Batum only averaged 9.0 points (on 42.9 percent shooting from the field), 5.7 boards, 3.7 assists, 1.7 triples and 1.3 steals. Outside the top 100 in eight-category formats for the season and even further down the list on a per-game basis, Batum is no longer a must-own player in 10-team formats.
More News
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Solid outing in win•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Scores team-high 19 points•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Scores 18 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Surprisingly efficient vs. Suns•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Solid production Saturday•
-
Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Thrives from charity stripe in loss•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...