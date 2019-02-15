Hornets' Nicolas Batum: So-so performance Thursday

Batum compiled nine points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 25 minutes Thursday in the Hornets' 127-89 loss to the Magic.

Batum failed to crack 30 minutes for the first time in seven games, a byproduct of Charlotte trailing by 35 points at halftime. Even while receiving a more normal allotment of playing time in the previous six contests -- which were decided by single digits -- Batum only averaged 9.0 points (on 42.9 percent shooting from the field), 5.7 boards, 3.7 assists, 1.7 triples and 1.3 steals. Outside the top 100 in eight-category formats for the season and even further down the list on a per-game basis, Batum is no longer a must-own player in 10-team formats.