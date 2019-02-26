Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Solid contributions in loss

Batum accounted for 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds, three steals and a block in 37 minutes during Monday's loss to Golden State.

Batum topped double-digits for the third-straight game, while managing to contribute in every category Monday. After hitting 9-of-18 shots from behind the arc over his past two outings, Batum regressed to hit just 33-percent of his threes against the Warriors. While he's shooting the ball well on the season -- making 45.9 percent of his shots from the field -- Batum's scoring average is at the lowest it's been during his tenure in Charlotte, at 9.5 points per game.